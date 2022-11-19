There are no cracks in Government, DP Gachagua says

Speaking during the 11th graduation of 356 students from Outspan Medical College in Nyeri County, Mr Gachagua said the Mt Kenya leadership and the people will always remain firmly behind President Ruto, who they have total faith and loyalty.

The Deputy President dismissed as baseless, misplaced and offline remarks by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who had last week implied that there was discomfort in the political marriage between Mt Kenya and Rift Valley following the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) vote in Parliament. He said the election to the Assembly was purely an MPs affair.

“The mountain is okay (Mlima iko sawa). The marriage between us and the President happened after a long courtship. On August 9, 2022, God gave us His blessings for the wedding and the people of Kenya voted for us. The wedding is permanent until death separates us,” Mr Gachagua said.

He added: “They are trying to find cracks where there is none. There was an issue with the elections in Parliament. (But) the President is a democrat. He allows democracy in his government”, he said.

In asserting his position on why the region is happy with Dr Ruto, he said Mt Kenya has gained more from the current administration than any other past governments, Mr Gachagua said “a child has already been born and there will be many more to come”.

He cited the many Cabinet secretaries and principal Secretaries who were appointed by Dr. Ruto as some of the ways the President was thanking the region for electing him.

The Deputy President called for unity of leaders in the region for the benefit of the region. He made a particular appeal to the Mount Kenya Foundation, which supported Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’ presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the last elections.

“We have opened the doors. Let everybody come and we join President Ruto in development. I appeal to Mount Kenya Foundation members who were out to stop President Ruto. Please come and join us in building Kenya. He has shown he is pro-business, which the people of the mountain region,”, he said.

Mr Gachagua was confident that by the end of December, 2022, about 13 percent of voters who supported Raila Odinga will be in the Kenya Kwanza.

While congratulating the graduates, the Deputy President said the government is creating an enabling environment for local investors in health, while also inviting more others from outside the country as a way of expanding job opportunities for the youth.

In addition to increasing funds to TVET institutions for improved access to training, he said more medical practitioners will help the implementation of the Universal Healthcare (UHC and other reforms in the sector including the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

“We must stop the weekend harambees for hospital bills. It is being fast-tracked. We will cover everybody,” he said.

The promise of reforming the NHIF was partly in response to the Executive Director Godfrey Karuhi who in his speech earlier, pointed out “discrimination” on the scope of services enjoyed by public servants and other contributors.

In addition, Mr Gachagua said the government will continue increasing funds to the Health sector to 15 percent of the national annual budget as per the Abuja Declaration, which will also trickle down to the counties.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumincha said she will ensure that in five years, at least 5 million Kenyans will be covered.

Governor Kahiga promised to publish a call for 200 posts of paid internships at the county to foster skills.

Later, the Deputy President addressed Nyeri residents at the CBD, where he announced the launch of the Hustler’s Fund on November 30, 2022. He called on the residents to take advantage of the fund to start or boost their business.