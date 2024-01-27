There are no plans to sell Nzoia Sugar Company, Wetang’ula says

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula dismissing allegations of plans to sell Nzoia sugar factory saying the State has put the necessary measures to revive the company.

Wetang’ula said the Ksh1.7 billion approved by MPs through a Supplementary Budget will significantly support the revival plans for the ailing sugar sector in the country.

He stated that Ksh.300 million, part of the Sh1.7 billion, will be disbursed to Nzoia factory in Bungoma County.

“Leaders preaching propaganda that Nzoia is set for sale are prophets of doom. In two weeks, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi will visit the factory to deliver the money. This will shame the rumor mongers,” said Wetang’ula.

Out of the Ksh300 million, Speaker Wetang’ula explained that Ksh250 million will be used to settle debts owed to farmers, and the remaining Ksh50 million will go towards paying pending employees’ salaries.

Speaking during the funeral service of Antony Namisi Maloba at Mukhweya village, Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma County, the Speaker takes issue with area MP Majimbo Kalasinga, accusing him of being used by his political detractors to spread propaganda about the mill.

“Go slow on Nzoia sugar matters. You (Hon. Kalasinga) were among MPs who accompanied me when we met President Ruto over Nzoia sugar woes, and the Head of State was clear that the factory will not be sold. Please tell the farmers the truth,” Wetang’ula tells Kalasinga, who was present during the funeral.

He lashed out at former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for using the miller’s woes to revive their dead political careers.

“I want to tell Wamalwa and Wamunyinyi their campaigns to use Nzoia sugar company to resurrect their political careers are doomed to fail. Nzoia is not a resurrection garden,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker noted that he is pleased that the sugar mill is on the recovery path as it is crushing cane, among other production activities.

“The good news is that Nzoia sugar factory has resumed crushing activities, and farmers are being paid their dues two weeks after the delivery of cane,” he pointed out.

Wetang’ula urges farmers to take advantage of the revival plans outlined by the government to grow cane and support the factory to attain full crushing capacity.

He added that he will accompany Hon. Linturi when he tours the factory to deliver the cash and address farmers to outline the recovery plans the Ministry has put in place to restore its lost glory.

“On Friday next week, I have organized a meeting between the President and Bungoma County leaders to make a follow-up on the status of the projects the Head of State promised residents during his visit to the county,” he said.

The Speaker noted that the National Assembly is committed to supporting plans to revive ailing sugar factories in the country.

He emphasized that the majority of farmers, especially from the Western region, have suffered following the collapse of the mills, noting that the government will bail them out by reviving the factories.

The Speaker assured that the National Assembly will ensure that funds allocated for the revival of the factories are used for the intended purpose.

The Speaker was accompanied by MPs, including Bungoma Senator Hon. Wakoli Wafula, Women Representative Catherine Wabiliand, Dr. John Chikati (Tongaren), Martin Pepela (Webuye East), Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Hon. Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), and Hon. Kakai Bisau (Kiminini).

The MPs dismissed claims that Nzoia sugar company is on the verge of being sold.