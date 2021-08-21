There is no loser in the BBI process says Wiper boss Kalonzo

There is no loser in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said.

Reacting to the Court of Appeal judgment on Friday that annulled the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, Kalonzo said BBI was a healthy discourse to make Kenya better.

He said it is incumbent to respect the Court of Appeal decision, noting that no nation can exist outside the rule of law.

He urged Kenyans and leaders to now focus on nation building and strengthening of the country’s institutions s for a better future.

On their pact, the Third-way Alliance Party in a statement also lauded the court of Appeal judges for what the party termed as steering the country back to democracy and good governance.

The party was a petitioner in the case challenging the constitutionality of the BBI amendment Bill.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has called on leaders to respect the ruling by the Court of Appeal .

Speaking Saturday morning in Embu the ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, observed that the court of appeal’s landmark ruling is an indication that there was independence in the institution.

Ole Sapit further noted that there was need to respect the separation of powers between the arms of government and that any decision by any arm of the government or an independent institution should be respected.

Ole Saphit called for sobriety during the 2022 general campaigns and caution political leaders against undermining one another.

On his part Manyatta Member of Parliament John Muchiri, noted that the court illustrated their independence and therefore the decision made on BBI should be respected.