There was no volcanic eruption on Mt Longonot, KWS clarifies

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has refuted reports of a volcanic eruption on Mt Longonot.

KWS says a fire outbreak occurred on the southern side of Mt Longonot National Park on Thursday and has been put out.

“There was no volcanic eruption of the mountain as reported in some media platforms. We assure that the park is safe to all visitors,” said KWS

“An emergency response team dispatched to the area managed to contain and finally extinguish the inferno this morning.”

KWS has however not revealed the cause of the fire had ravaged 40 hectares of bushland before it was put out on Friday morning.