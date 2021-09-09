There’s no turning back on CBC, Magoha tells critics

Education Cabinet secretary, Professor George Magoha, has dismissed those criticizing the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum, CBC, saying its execution will proceed as planned.

This development comes as various education stakeholders have raised concern over the CBC curriculum, saying it is expensive and materials are not readily available.

Speaking while concluding the 2021 form one reporting exercise under the 100 per cent transition policy, Professor Magoha said the government is committed to ensuring the CBC curriculum is fully implemented.

” We are not going to take this lying down, this onslaught is based on toxic politics and we are not politicians neither cowards. You will not see me on television arguing but i will be in schools checking that work is going on. If there are bottlenecks we will deal with them” he said.

The CS said the government has put in place measures to procure learning materials even as he dismissed claims by parents that CBC books are expensive.

The CBC curriculum of the 2-6-3-3-3 system that was introduced in 2017 to replace the 8-4-4 system of education is yet to be fully embraced.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has in the meantime announced plans to challenge the new curriculum in court.

Through his Facebook page Havi said he would be filing a petition next week challenging the CBC.

Havi argues that the education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with children and their future as is the case with leadership.