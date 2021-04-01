Stakeholders in the entertainment industry have intensified calls for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions just days after a partial lockdown was announced across five counties.

Under the One Voice One People, a section of stakeholders drawn from the entertainment, hospitality, education and tourism sectors have come together to exert pressure on the government to ease the new measures.

“We are dying out here. We are being evicted, we have been fired, we are being auctioned, we are hungry and we are depressed. Suicide is one of the major issues we are handling with our young workforce,” the group said.

Many entertainment and hospitality establishments have been hit hard since the pandemic landed in the country. It is a crisis that has resulted in a new normal even as the government works around the clock to cushion Kenyans from the adverse effects of the contagion. The hashtag #UnlockOurCountry is now among trending topics on social media.

Last week, President Kenyatta directed all food to be served on takeaway basis only and all bars within the zoned region cease operations. This coupled with the 8pm -4 am curfew for the 5 counties (Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Kajiado) has further compounded the fortunes of many Kenyans.

