Mwea Irrigation Scheme in Kirinyaga County is Kenya’s largest rice-producing scheme, accounting for about 80% of the rice produced in the country. While in Kirinyaga, you may get the impression there is enough water for rice production. However, this is not the case. This is precisely why President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government initiated the construction of Thiba Dam. The multi-million shillings water project is expected to unlock the region’s agricultural potential and farmers are full of hope.

