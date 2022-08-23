Thieves break into magistrate’s house in Embu, steal electronics

Burglars have broken into an Embu law courts Senior Principal Magistrate’s house and made away with electronics worth Ksh 105,000.

Henry Nyakwemba, a Senior Principal Magistrate (SPM) in Embu Law Courts, said that the thieves obtained entry into his residence by making a hole in his fence.

He added that the thieves proceeded and broke into the house by breaking the kitchen back door and gained entry to the house stealing, a fridge, a television set, a water dispenser and a music woofer, all costing to Ksh 105,000.

“I really don’t know how they managed to break the door because it had strong reinforcement though it seems they were very energetic and that they had very strong weapons they used to break the doors and gained entry into the house using the kitchen backdoor,” said Nyakwemba.

Nyakwemba said that he was informed of the incident on the eve of Sunday by a woman who resides at a Servant quarter which is within his compound and he immediately reported the matter to the police through a call since he had gone to see his family in Nairobi.

The Senior Principal Magistrate (SPM) further said that there has been an increase in crime cases in Kaunda Estate, an Estate where most of senior government officers reside since the Kazi Mtaani was introduced.

“The security issue has been a problem after the Kazi Mtaani was stopped and it started to be rampant when Kazi Mtaani was introduced,” said the SPM.

He said that when Kazi Mtaani is on-going, there are no cases of insecurity but once it stops, the cases always increase.

“When Kazi Mtaani is on-going, you can’t hear any crime cases but let it stop, if you finish one week peaceful, you are very lucky,” said Nyakwemba.

He added that beneficiaries of Kazi Mtaani normally carry out surveillance of different houses to monitor the houses that the owners are there throughout and those that the owners might be travelling during weekends so that they can carry out their plan.

Nyakwemba said that the incident was reported to the police who came with sniffer dogs and promised to give him a report on the progress of apprehending the thieves but up to now he has not received any report from the police.

“The matter was immediately reported to the police who came with sniffer dogs and promised to give me a progress report but up to now I am yet to receive any report. All the county security organs are aware of the issue and the matter is in their hands,” said the SPM.

Embu West OCPD Julius Chyumbule confirmed the incident and said that police have launched investigations into the matter.

“I confirm receiving information pertaining to the incident that took place where thieves broke into the Senior Principal Magistrate’s house and police have launched investigations into the issue,” said the Embu West OCPD.