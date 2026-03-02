BadmintonSports

Thika club’s Brian Ongeche win inaugural Boom and Thrive CSR Badminton tournament in Nanyuki

By Dismas Otuke
Brian Ongeche of Thika Club emerged victorious over Sammy Sikoyo of URF Shuttlers 2-1, capping an exciting weekend of the inaugural Boom and Thrive Badminton Corporate Social Responsibility

tournament which concluded in Nanyuki town,Laikipia County, on Sunday.

The tournament featured the Nanyuki Ironclads, URF Shuttlers, MYSA Thunderbolts, Thika Club, Raptors, Falcons, and Thunders teams.

Natalya Livambula and Shirleen Njeri from Thika Shuttlers defeated URF Shuttlers 2-1 at the Boom & Thrive CSR Badminton Tournament, wrapping up an exciting weekend of competitive badminton

and showcasing the top talent in Nanyuki.

Wilkie Keragori and Naomi Wandili won the men’s after defeating Edwin Waitathu 2-1 while Wandile bagged the women’s title after an identical 2-1 over Jacinta Sengera in the final.

Keragori and Wandili were also crowned the Most Valuable Players of the competition,.

Speaking to the press after their victories, Keragori and Wandili expressed optimism about the future of badminton in the Mt. Kenya region and the country.

“There is a great future for badminton players in Mt. Kenya and nationally. We have so many young players, and we call upon badminton champions and stakeholders to come on board and support the sport,” said Keragori.

More than 200 players from Laikipia and its environs participated in the two-day tournament that was held.

Besides competition, the tournament provided a mentorship and leadership platform for the participants.

