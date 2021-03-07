Thika Environment and Land Court temporarily closed over Covid

Thika Environment and Land Court (ELC) has been temporarily closed for a period of 14 days beginning Sunday.

This is after three members of staff at the court tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement from the Judiciary signed by Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, all urgent matters for Thika ELC Court shall be directed to Murang’a ELC Court.

Thika ELC Court has a total of ten staff, all of whom have been identified, contacted and who must now go into self-quarantine with immediate effect pursuant to the Ministry of Health protocols.

In the statement the Ag CJ says normal service delivery will resume as soon as circumstances allow.