Hundreds of flood victims of Kisiiki village on the shores of Athi River, Thika East Sub County have called for government intervention to fast-track their relocation to plots it gave them in 2017.

The call comes amid floods that have ravaged the area leaving them homeless. Over sixty households have been displaced after Athi River burst its banks.

The allocation of the plots to the farmers and fishermen was disrupted after some people went to court blocking the process claiming ownership of the land.

They have since been forced to continue living in the area despite experiencing floods each rainy season.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Thika East Deputy County Commissioner Thomas Sankei, however, refuted claims by the residents saying they refused to relocate despite the government setting aside some piece of land for the exercise.

He said the residents rely on the river water for irrigation and fishing, thus relocation would affect their livelihoods.

Thika West MP Patrick Wainaina promised to follow up the matter to its logical conclusion to ensure that all residents get some plots.