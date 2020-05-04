Thika Level 5 medical workers receive gift hampers from Naivas

It was a pleasant surprise for over 100 medical workers at the Thika Level Five Hospital in Kiambu County on Sunday after retail chain store Naivas Supermarket in Thika town gifted them goods worth Ksh 2, 000 each.

Among the donated items in the hamper included maize flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar, soap and soft drinks.

According to the store’s branch manager Daniel Mukuha, the move was intended to motivate the medics as they brave the risks to provide services during this difficult Covid-19 pandemic period.

The items had been donated by customers who shop at the chain store through the ‘Share Kidogo’ initiative that they launched a few years ago.

Through the initiative, customers have been shopping for food items and donating them at designated points located within the Naivas network of stores, which they have been donating to health workers as a form of motivation.

“The medics risk their lives each day to save others. This is why we decided to appreciate them in a special way to encourage them to keep going,” Mukuha said.

The Hospital’s nurse-in-charge Elizabeth Kibunja said the gifts would motivate the medics since they have needs in their families.

“Attending to patients who you cannot tell who is infected is risky to everyone, but they have soldiered on undeterred. For medics to continue serving during the uncertain times they need motivation and Naivas has done exactly that. We feel encouraged,” she said.

Thika Town Assistant Chief Joyce Wangui oversaw the handing over and urged other corporates to borrow a leaf and support the work done by medics.

To date, no Covid-19 patient has been admitted at the facility, though it has an isolation ward in case of any eventuality.

The County currently has five Covid-19 cases that were reported in a residential house in Ruaka.