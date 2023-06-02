Thika Queens FC: Poor second leg run took winds off our sails

Three time Fkf women’s premier league champions Thika Queens have vowed to bounce back next season after the team completed the just concluded 2023 campaign in fifth place.

Thika Queens wound up their 2023 season with 33 points, 19 points adrift of champions Vihiga Queens.

The club had an impressive run during the first leg but appeared to lose steam as the league wore on partly due to injuries to some of the key players among them Rachael Muema .

Wendy Achieng who this season switched from the defence to a forward and scored a total of 17 goals emerging as the league’s second top goal scorer remarked that preparations will be key in the teams performance next season.

Wendy’s season exploits have earned her a nomination in the forthcoming FKF Women Premier League awards where she will vie for the Most Valuable Player award against Bunyore Starlets Irene Madalina and Vihiga Queens Anita Namata.

Thika Queens have won the title three times and their recent title came in 2020-21 season.