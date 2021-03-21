Thika Queens hit seven past Zetech to stay top of the table

Thika Queens consolidated their pole position on the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League Zone A standings after a convincing 7-4 win against Zetech Sparks at Thika Stadium.

Thika Queens got their goals via Cheris Salano,Mwanahalima Adam’s hat trick and Rachael Muema while Zetech Sparks scored via Milika Awino who notched two goals and Winnie Getanda solo effort.

Following the win Thika Queens remains perched at the top of the Zone A standings on 30 points ,eight points clear of second placed Ulinzi Starlets.

Zetech Sparks who have now lost five matches from 10 league games remain fifth on 11 points.

Round 10 Results

Saturday 20th 03 2021

Zone A

Thika Queens 7-4 Zetech Sparks -Thika Stadium

Ulinzi Starlets 3-1 Kibera Soccer Ladies -Stima Members Club

Zone B

Nakuru Queens 4-3 Trans Nzoia Falcons -Nakuru Showgrounds

SEP Ladies 0-1 Wadadia FC -Kotieno Grounds

Fixtures

Sunday 21 03 2021

Zone A

Sunday

Mathare United Women vs Makolanders -KCB Sports Club

Kayole Starlet vs Gaspo Women -Stima Members Club

Zone B

Kisumu Allstarlets vs Eldoret Falcons -Moi Stadium

Oserian Ladies FC vs Vihiga Queens FC -Oserian Ground

