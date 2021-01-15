Thika Queens seek to exert dominance at the top of the league

The FKF Women Premier League action enters round 4 on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the just released set of fixtures.

Thika Queens pitted against Makolanders will kick off the zone A action at the Thika Stadium as Zone B will kick off its action with a game pitting S.E.P Girls against Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Kotieno Primary School.

Trans Nzoia Falcons standing at the top position with nine points will be hoping to maintain the lead as they face off against S.E.P Girls who will be anticipating to register their first win.

In zone A, Thika Queens is first on the log with 9 points and will be in a bid to maintain their top status as Makolanders will be looking to rack up three points in the game.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Round 4 Fixtures

Zone A

Saturday, 16th January 2021

Thika Queens vs Makolanders (Thika Stadium, 2 pm) Ulinzi Starlets vs Mathare United Women (Utalii Grounds, 10 am)

Zone B

Saturday, 16th January 2021

S. EP Girls vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Kotieno Primary School, 12 pm) Kisumu All Starlets vs Nakuru West Queens (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 pm)

Zone A

Sunday, 17th January 2021

Kayole Starlet vs Zetech Sparks (Stima Members Club, 12 noon) Gaspo Women vs Kibera Girls Soccer Academy (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Zone B

Sunday, 17th January 2021

Oserian Ladies vs Wadadia (Oserian grounds, 12 noon) Vihiga Queens vs Eldoret Falcons (Mumias Sports Complex, 12 noon)

Zone A

Wednesday, 20th January 2021.

Zetech Sparks vs Makolanders (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Tell Us What You Think