Thika residents urged to safeguard eyes from allergies, screen overuse

Residents of Thika have been encouraged to avoid environments that could trigger eye allergies as part of maintaining proper eye care.

Recent data from a local eye clinic revealed that the majority of patients suffer from allergic conjunctivitis, a condition caused by allergens such as pollen, dust, smoke, cold weather, and mold.

Speaking at a free eye clinic at ACK St. Monicah Mugumoini Church, Dr. Simon Kimaru advised residents to take precautions and avoid such irritants to protect their eyes.

The clinic was organized by Lions International in partnership with the church.

Simon Njoroge, First Vice District Governor of Lions Clubs International, announced that cataract patients identified during the clinic would undergo surgery at Lions International Eye Hospital in Kangemi.

Maina Maguru, one of the participants, urged the youth to reduce screen time on phones and computers, noting their impact on eye health.

The residents have called for more free eye clinics, citing financial barriers that prevent many in rural areas from accessing medical care.