Thika Small Claims Court now operational

Thousands of Kiambu residents will benefit from the launch of two small claims courts in Thika by the Judiciary bringing to an end a backlog of cases that have been pending in court for years.
While launching the courts, the registrar in charge of small claims court Stella Kanyiri announced that they will only be resolving civil and commercial disputes with relatively small claims of up to Ksh 1 million.
The cases in the subordinate court, she said, will be heard in a period of less than two months by an adjudicator appointed by the judiciary service commission.
Among the cases to be heard at the small courts are contracts for sale and supply of goods and services, contracts relating to money held and received and compensation for personal injuries and set-off and counterclaim under any contract.
Thika Small Claims Court is now operational. Litigants are advised to file matters and contact the court through the details provided in the posters. pic.twitter.com/PaH8YZ3kXS
— The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) January 26, 2022
Kanyiri stated that Kenyans with various disputes and who cannot afford the services of a lawyer will be required to fill prescribed forms with specific information to the claimant’s claim
She made the announcement as Stella Atambo, the Thika courts chief magistrate regretted the delay in cases with some pending in court for as long as three years.
Atambo who urged Kiambu residents to take advantage of the courts by filling their disputes without fear assured that the hearings will be informal, and the Adjudicators will employ appropriate mechanisms to ensure expeditious disposal of suits.
To ensure that the cases in small claims courts are not delayed by lawyers who often defer cases to later dates, Atambo upheld that adjudicators will only allow adjournments under exceptional and unforeseen circumstances, which will be limited to three times.
While welcoming the development, Thika and Nairobi Law Society of Kenya chapters’ leadership led by Daniel Gacau, Eric Theuri and Stephen Mbugua promised to cooperate with the judiciary in fast-tracking determination of matters.