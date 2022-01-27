Thika Small Claims Court now operational

Thousands of Kiambu residents will benefit from the launch of two small claims courts in Thika by the Judiciary bringing to an end a backlog of cases that have been pending in court for years.

While launching the courts, the registrar in charge of small claims court Stella Kanyiri announced that they will only be resolving civil and commercial disputes with relatively small claims of up to Ksh 1 million.

The cases in the subordinate court, she said, will be heard in a period of less than two months by an adjudicator appointed by the judiciary service commission.

Among the cases to be heard at the small courts are contracts for sale and supply of goods and services, contracts relating to money held and received and compensation for personal injuries and set-off and counterclaim under any contract.