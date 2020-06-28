Thika small scale traders receive cash boost from Uwezo fund

45 small business groups drawn from the various wards within Thika Town Constituency have received Ksh 4.8m from Uwezo funds to boost their businesses.

The entities that included bodaboda operators, Jua Kali artisans and poultry farmers received the cash following rigorous training on prudent financial management.

While distributing the cheques, area MP Eng. Patrick Wainaina described small business enterprises as the growers of the economy as they create value at the lowest cadre of the community.He urged the youth, women and persons living with disability to take advantage of such interest free loans to better their livelihoods.

Wainaina also urged upcoming entrepreneurs to source for financing from other financial institutions in order to supplement whatever funds they have as seed capital.

He lauded the Government for banning importation of goods that can be manufactured locally saying it will help Kenyans to buy and build Kenyan products.

Through capacity building, Wainaina stated that Kenyans have continued to display great potential in technological discovery of societal solutions most needed in the country.

Some of the beneficiaries narrated how their businesses have suffered as the Country grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that measures set to beat the spread of COVID-19 have resulted to an increase in operating expenses for businesses pushing majority of micro and small businesses, particularly those in the service industry to the blink of collapsing.