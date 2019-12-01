Thika Superhighway flooded after heavy downpour

A section of Thika Super Highway road between National Youth Service headquarters and Muthaiga Police Station is reportedly flooded due to heavy rains experienced on Saturday night.

Kenya Red Cross has advised motorists to avoid using service lane and exercise caution along the route.

Meanwhile, Voi River has burst its banks marooning four villages.

Kenya Red Cross says it has rescued over 100 people at Msambweni while 500 others were rescued by community members at Tanzania informal settlement in Voi Town.

Rescue efforts are ongoing in other places within the town at Mlegwa and Manyatta.

Elsewhere, the ongoing rainfall has left several families counting losses in Nyatike, Migori County after floods swept homes in the villages.

Close to 10 families have so far been displaced with some camping at Agenga chief’s camp and the number is expected to rise following the weather man’s forecast of more heavy rains.

Elsewhere, four people died in Makueni in separate incidents following heavy down pour that pounded the county on Friday night.

In the first incident two people died when the houses they were sleeping in collapsed following a landslide in Kilungu sub-county.

The two were identified as Jonnes Kioko,24, from Kikoko village and Richard David,40, from Kyalwe village.

Elsewhere a 30 -year -old man drowned while trying to cross a flooded river in Mutithini village on Saturday in Mbooni East subcounty.

Nicholas Muthama was washed away by the raging waters at Kaatani River.

In the same area, a 15- year -old boy also drowned when he tried crossing Kwasiowa River.

The teenager was swept away by the flooding waters on Saturday.

While confirming the incidents, County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed also said toilets of several schools in Kilungu sunk following the heavy rains.

According to Red Cross 30 households in Kilungu are at risks of landslides.

He asked residents living in areas prone to landslides to move to safer regions.

The county commissioner also directed deputy county commissioners across the county to establish disaster management committees to help affected residents.

The number of those that have died due to floods in Makueni currently stands at seven.

Three people drowned last week in Mbooni East sub county.