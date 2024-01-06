Third leg of Safari Tour set for Sigona

The third leg of Safari Tour is set for this weekend at the Sigona Golf Club.A total of 69 professional and amateur players are battling it out in the January 6th-10th tournament.

Players participating in the tournament have been drawn from Namibia, Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, and hosts Kenya.

The third leg began with a Pro-Am event on frida setting the stage for a week of intense competition. The Pro-Am event is an opportunity for amateur golfers to play alongside seasoned professionals.

A total of Ksh 1Million is up for grans in winners prize money. The overall winner is set to be awarded one hundred and fifty thousand Kenya shillings.

The field includes elite amateurs, Daniel Kiragu, Daniel Chelogoi , Fred Njoroge and Jeremia Ngond’o

The Safari tour is being used to select players who will feature at this year’s Kenya Open.

Top 8 players at the conclusion of the series will earn the slots in the Kenya Open scheduled 22nd to 25th February 2024.

Dismas Indiza is currently on the lead with 122 points followed by Daniel Nduva with 99 points

After the Sigona event the series will move to Limuru Country Club on 13th-17th January before heading to Muthaiga a week later then culminate at Karen Country Club in February.

Upcoming Safari Tour Events

Limuru Country Club – 13th to 17th January 2024

Muthaiga Golf Club – 27th to 31st January 2024

Karen Country Club – 3rd to 7th February 2024