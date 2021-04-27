Third suspect in murder of Jennifer Wambua detained for 14 days

A third suspect in the homicide case of the National Land Commission (NLC) official Jennifer Wambua has been remanded at Muthaiga police station for 14 days to enable Police to complete their investigations.

Peter Njenga, alias Sankale has been in custody after he was arrested on 9th April 2021 and police believe he was in possession of crucial information that will assist in the apprehension of the accomplices of the late Wambua who was the deputy director at the commission at the time of her demise.

According to a miscellaneous application number E153 of 2021 sworn by Police Constable Vincent Langat, several exhibits among them, mobile phones were recovered and forwarded to the relevant experts for forensic analysis.

He told Kiambu Chief magistrate Ms. Patricia Gichohi in a virtual proceeding that he expected to get DNA results from the Government Chemist which he intended to match with those of other accused persons being held in the same case.

According to the Affidavit, a preliminary report by the cyber-crime expert in relation to the mobile phone handset recovered from the suspect during his arrest confirmed that it had been violently robbed from the deceased together with some cash money in the course of the said robbery.

He further noted that a prospective witness had been called upon for an identification parade at Muthaiga Police station from where she identified the accused as the person who robbed her of the recovered mobile phone handset together with some cash and subsequently raped her while armed with a machete while in the company of others yet to be arrested.

PC Langat attached the Directorate of Criminal Investigations asked the court to grant him 14 more days to enable him complete investigations.

“We were not able to complete Investigations during the 14 days granted because the DNA test sent to Government Chemists should be ready by 30th April 2021. Buccal swabs were obtained from the accused on 13th April 2021 and immediately forwarded to the government chemist for analysis and comparison with the other relevant exhibits in the case. DNA analysis is crucial to determine the outcome of the matter,” said Mr. Langat.

The investigator further said that the suspect had other criminal cases, some of which were still under investigation.

The affidavit states that further check-in the criminal profile data record indicated that the accused has other previous criminal records which are active in court and others under investigation spanning from 1996 to date among them are robbery with violence, stealing, housebreaking, and rape.

When given a chance to plead his case, the accused complained that the 14 more days should not be increased because he was suffering in custody where he told the court that he was being made to sleep on cement, he had not changed his clothes or bathed, and that he was suffering from malaria.

The other accused Benjamin Saitoti and David Sempan were arraigned before court on 23rd April 2021 during which the court allowed the investigators to detain them at the police station for 10 days.

The Prosecution represented by Ms. Christine Mbevi added that they will talk to the Investigating officer so that the suspect can be accorded treatment while in custody.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi directed the accused to remain in custody and receive treatment and set the mention date on 10th May 2021.