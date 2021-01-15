Thirdway Alliance to challenge Deputy Governor Kananu’s installation

Even before the dust settles on the installation of Anne Kananu Mwenda as the Nairobi Deputy Governor, the Thirdway Alliance of Kenya has vowed to move to court to challenge her appointment.

The party’s chairperson and acting party leader Miruru Waweru weighed on the matter even as Kenyans expressed shock at how the position that has remained vacant since 2018 could be filled in a process that lasted less than five hours.

The party that earlier moved to court in a fresh bid to stop the vetting exercise termed Kananu’s swearing-in as unconstitutional adding that it was a coup against the will of the people to elect leaders of their choice.

“If there were any doubts in this country that we are speedily sinking into a dangerous pit of dictatorship and blatant disregard for the Constitution, Today’s events at the Nairobi City County Assembly and the illegal manoeuvres by a section of the political class to undermine the sovereign will of the people are your clearest answers,” Waweru said in a statement.

The court Friday morning paved the way for Kananu’s vetting by Nairobi County Assembly after it dismissed two applications by activist Okiyah Omtatah and Habil Kongo.

She was vetted by a 10-member committee on appointment panel Friday morning in a session that lasted barely an hour.

Thereafter the committee presented the report to a special plenary session open to the city MCA’s who unanimously approved her nomination.

She was then sworn in before 2pm in a ceremony attended by acting Nairobi Governor, Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura and Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Major General Mohammed Badi

The party that had fronted controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election that has attracted 16 contestants said there was a coup to have the DG at the helm of the county in what it described as a well-choreographed plot to ensure the mini poll is not held.

Waweru said they will fight every attempt to circumvent the will of the people.

“Thirdway Alliance Kenya has on several occasions, including as late as yesterday, tried to firewall these attacks with not so much success; this will nevertheless not stop us, and other progressive Kenyans, against mounting every legal challenge applicable to not just defend the right of the people of Nairobi County to elect leaders of their choice — in this by-election, and subsequent elections, but also those of millions of other Kenyans against replication of this vile act in other contests elsewhere” he added.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Justice Anthony Mrima, accusing him of bias in handling Kananu’s nomination case.

Justice Mrima Friday declined to issue orders blocking the vetting of then-nominee Kananu.