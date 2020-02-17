Thirdway Alliance unveils revamped Punguza Mizigo Bill

Thirdway Alliance party says it is in the process of unveiling a revamped Punguza Mizigo draft bill after its initial push was rejected by the county assemblies.

Among the proposal in the bill include the abolishment of the Senate and instead, strengthen the National Assembly, increase the county allocation to 50 per cent from the current 15 per cent.

The architect of the popular initiative bill Ekuru Aukot says this time round he will invite President Uhuru Kenyatta to the official launch of the bill.

In the new bill, the party proposes the abolishment of the deputy governors position claiming it has proven to be redundant.

Party leader Ekuru Aukot says the governor should be the chief county accounts officer in order to avoid confusion over who is to be held responsible in case of misappropriation of county funds.

He is at the same time calling for the criminalization of the violation of the constitution by all State and public officers.

In what is aimed at strengthening its support especially from the county assemblies the new bill proposes a County ward Development fund and county assemblies to be separately funded.

Aukot further said that the party’s proposals are merely meant to benefit all Kenyans regardless of their status in the society claiming that the rival Building Bridges Initiative has a hidden agenda aimed at benefitting the elite groups only.

“The primary aim of the Punguza Mzigo is to ensure all Kenyans enjoy services offered to them. Our proposal tables 10 areas of concern that will make life better. We have proposed to criminalize the violation of our constitution by state officials at all levels” he said.

The first Punguza Mzigo initiative collapsed after the draft bill failed to meet the requisite support from the County Assemblies.

23 county assemblies rejected the bill while 22 other counties remained mum on the bill. Only Uasin Gishu and Turkana counties endorsed the bill.