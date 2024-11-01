Thirteen dead in Serbia railway station canopy collapse

Thirteen people have died after a concrete canopy at a railway station in northern Serbia collapsed, the country’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said, adding that the toll could rise.

People were sitting on benches under the outdoor overhang at the station in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second city, at the time of the collapse around noon local time (11:00 GMT), Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) reported.

Three people are in hospital. Among them are two women who were pulled alive from under the rubble a few hours after the collapse.

Around 80 rescuers from all over the country were involved in the search, using heavy machinery.

The railway station building was renovated in 2021, and renovated again this year in order to be officially opened on 5 July.

Serbian media quoted Railway Infrastructure of Serbia, the body responsible for the concrete canopy, as saying that it was not reconstructed with the station.

Prime Minister Miloš Vučević said everyone found responsible for the maintenance of the canopy, which was built in 1964, would be held accountable, media reported.

Vučević said Friday was one of the most difficult days in Novi Sad’s post-war history.

“This is a great, terrible tragedy for Novi Sad and for all of Serbia,” he added, sending condolences to the families of the victims and thanking first responders.

The government declared Saturday as an official day of mourning.