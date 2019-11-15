31 student leaders of Pwani University expelled

31 student leaders at Pwani University have been expelled from the campus following the October 14th strike that led to the closure of the institution.

Addressing the media on Thursday, a section of the student leaders led by their president Fikirini Jacobs promised to appeal against the Board’s decision.

The campus is set to reopen on December 2, 2019, while the Health department section opened on Monday this week.

Fikirini said among the students’ grievances that led to the closure of the campus were lack of chairs in lecture halls, poor hygiene, referrals, inadequate payment for trips and poor services offered at the campus hospital.

” “I have been presenting the students’ complaints to the dean of students Ronald Juma on several occasions before the strike. Students have to sit on the floor of lecture halls during classes and despite promises by the authorities to address the issue, no action was taken,” he said.

He said the lecture halls were cleaned once after two weeks posing a threat to their health while students seeking medication at the campus could not access service after 5.00 pm.

He said students paid Sh12,000 for trips every academic year but it has been unfortunate that those going on trips outside were paid between Sh100 and Sh300