This is how to wash hands

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
3

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The craze to wash hands and sanitise has caught on everywhere but do you really know how to effectively wash your hands.

The Ministry of Health has kicked off an anti-coronavirus campaign dubbed #KomeshaCorona with hand washing exercises and demos.

According to World Health Organization, washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

Also Read  Random coronavirus screenings begin in Nairobi

The Ministry of Health recommends you wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

This is how to do it

  • Wet hands
  • Apply enough soap
  • Scrub all surfaces of the hands for 20-30 seconds.
  • Rinse thoroughly with running water
  • Dry hands w/ a clean cloth or single-use towel
Also Read  Kisumu open air markets shut down, dead to be buried in 48hrs

How frequently do you need to wash your hands?

  • After every trip to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and before eating.
  • Wash your hands quickly after coughing, sneezing, or when dealing with people exhibiting Corona symptoms

 

Also Read  Church supports Uhuru's call for National Prayer Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR