This is how to wash hands

The craze to wash hands and sanitise has caught on everywhere but do you really know how to effectively wash your hands.
The Ministry of Health has kicked off an anti-coronavirus campaign dubbed #KomeshaCorona with hand washing exercises and demos.
According to World Health Organization, washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.
The Ministry of Health recommends you wash hands for at least 20 seconds.
This is how to do it
- Wet hands
- Apply enough soap
- Scrub all surfaces of the hands for 20-30 seconds.
- Rinse thoroughly with running water
- Dry hands w/ a clean cloth or single-use towel
How frequently do you need to wash your hands?
- After every trip to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and before eating.
- Wash your hands quickly after coughing, sneezing, or when dealing with people exhibiting Corona symptoms
Protect yourself & others from getting sick
?Washing your hands w: soap & running water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer is the cheapest and best way to stop coronavirus transmission
Remember
Be safe by avoiding
? Kissing ?
? Hugging ?
? Handshake ?#KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/jtjvNtemos
— Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) March 21, 2020