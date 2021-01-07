‘This is not the time to point fingers at each other’ says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to work together in addressing the challenges facing the country.

He appealed to opposition leaders not to abandon the handshake at a time when Kenya is in economic and health crises.

Dr Ruto said combined efforts from leaders were needed to tackle these challenges.

“This is not the time to point fingers at each other; it is the time for us to stand together and confront our problems,” he said.

He spoke Thursday during the funeral service of Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother Hannah Atsianzale at Friends Church (Quakers) Ngong’ Road in Nairobi.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Amos Wako (Busia), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi among others.

The Deputy President said it would be unfair for the opposition to apportion blame on the Government for the challenges the country is facing.

“We are all together on this,” he noted.

At the same time, Dr Ruto asked leaders to shun tribal politics and work together for the benefit of all the counties.

He said the challenges facing the country were national challenges that require a national approach and national leadership.

He was supported by Mr Kituyi who urged leaders to team up and work with the Government to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“Come together and think of strategies that will revive the economy without the preexisting injustices and inequalities that came before COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Kalonzo called on leaders to work towards achieving the unity of the country.

Governor Kibwana said Governors will work closely with the President through his deputy to address various challenges counties were facing.

He cited the health crisis, youth unemployment, public debt and devolution challenges as some of the issues that required urgent interventions.

Kibwana said: “We will come to you since you (Deputy President) said you help the President in terms of development. As Governors we are hurting at the grassroots.”

Mr Mudavadi thanked Kenyans for coming out to stand with his family as they mourn their mother.

He said: “Every part of the country had someone coming to condole with us, that is the spirit that we want to remain with us.”