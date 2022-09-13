“This is the happiest moment,” Rigathi Gachagua says

The Gachagua’s get ready for the day.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, KBC visited the home of Rigathi and Dorcas Gachagua as they got ready for the day.

Rigathi Gachagua is expected to be inaugurated alongside William Ruto as the next Deputy President of the country. Similarly, Dorcas Gachagua will step into the role of the Second Lady as vacated by Rachel Ruto, who becomes the country’s First Lady.

Speaking at his home, Rigathi said of the day, “I’m happy that the people of Kenya have decided to give us a chance. I want to assure the people of Kenya, that Dr William Ruto and I have a plan for this country and in the next two years, our job is to try to restore Kenya to the place where Mwai Kibaki left us. We want less government in people’s lives and more services offered to the people of Kenya.”

For her part, the second lady in waiting, Dorcas, while getting her makeup done said, “We have a huge task ahead. There are expectations from everyone and they want their lives to change. We need to work very hard. I feel excited, I’m very glad that what my husband has worked for for the last four years is finally happening. So I’m excited for myself, for him, for my family and Kenya.”

The couple and their family are expected at Kasarani for the inauguration.

Updates ongoing…

