Two songs about the two sides of love

Nameless and Wahu have each released a song showcasing the two sides of love. In Nameless’ version called “This Love ya Nameless”, he sings about a love tainted by arguments and broken communication while in Wahu’s version called “This Love ya Wahu”, she sings with joy about the abundance of love and happiness in her own relationship.

Although Wahu and Nameless are married in real life, they don’t appear together in the Music videos until the end. The role of Nameless’ love interest is played by Chiki Onwekwe while Wahu’s love interest is played by Bien-Aime Baraza. (Just so you know, Chiki and Bien are together in real life.)

The songs have been received with favourable reviews from Kenyans on Twitter.

I personally love songs that can make me feel loved, songs like the ones from #Nameless make me so happy and appreciated pic.twitter.com/7NcMVBIRrY — ???? ????? (@ongondo_) February 3, 2021

Love is one feeling that makes us forget the worldly pressures.

If you have found love, nurture it, it's very rare to find genuine love .#Nameless#Wahu pic.twitter.com/j4e6HTGeWY — Gracey (@GraceyMKenya) February 3, 2021

I like the fact that #Wahu and #Nameless sat down and thought it was wise that they each do a love song to express how they feel about love. pic.twitter.com/L6sMw7fChm — Ronny Reagan (@RonnyReagan10) February 3, 2021

The two music videos are available to watch on YouTube.

