This man Adan Keynan!

Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan will become the longest serving legislator of the 13th parliament after winning August 2022 General Elections in what appeared a hotly contested battle.

The Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group defied all odds after becoming the only MP from Wajir to secure re-election as the rest of his former five colleagues were floored by newcomers.

Keynan retained his seat on the ruling party Jubilee after he polled 7,517 against his closest rival Arale Boray of ODM who garnered 6,838 while Salat Haji of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) got a paltry 66.

Among the hallmarks of his career in Parliament is the way he steered the powerful Public Investment Committee (PIC) coming up with far reaching recommendations which led to the arraignment of senior state agencies officials implicated in corrupt deals and implementation of key reforms in the same agencies.

“Passion, commitment and service delivery have also been key to my success. These attributes have been driving me to push for more over time,” says Keynan.

The 54 year old who joined active politics in 1997 served Wajir West from 1997 to 2002, and then from 2007 to 2013 before moving to Eldas constituency, which was curved, from Wajir West.

He has been at the helm of Eldas constituency since 11th Parliament in 2013 and was then re-elected to serve the same constituency in the 12th parliament.

He is considered the heavyweight and kingmaker of politics of Northern Kenya and Wajir county in particular having previously backed politicians who successfully contested for other seats.

Alhamdullilah! Thank you so much my good people of Eldas Constituency. I dedicate this victory to you for your most resounding and decisive support. It is now over. Let us all unite and make Eldas great.

In 2017 he rallied behind Mohamed Abdi Mohamud who emerged victorious after registering a win against the former county boss and current governor elect Ahmed Abdullahi of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Because of his rich experience and outstanding legacy, the hilly town of Eldas has become the home of opportunities, the nerve centre that houses high-notch, diverse professionals who are serving the country in different capacities” one of the area residents Abdinasir Mohamed Bulle said.

“Eldas has thrived beyond its limits to be the centre of service delivery, the home of the kingmaker and a hub of transformation courtesy of his influence” he added.

Keynan will wear a ranking membership tag alongside Samuel Moroto who is the long serving MP for Kapenguria constituency in the National Assembly.

A career teacher and trade unionist was first elected to Parliament in 2002 after serving shortly as the area MP following the 2001 by-election occasioned by the death of the then MP, Francis Lotodo.

Other longest serving parliamentarians have either been floored or moved to other political seats.

Every election year, close to 60 per cent of MPs are voted out, according to statistics from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), but this group of MPs, although not all with uninterrupted terms, has had the longest tenures in the House.

Kitutu Chache North Member of Parliament Jimmy Angwenyi who had been elected for four consecutive terms was trounced by United Democratic Alliance candidate Japheth Nyakundi.

In Machakos,Victor Munyaka who was first elected in 2007 on an ODM–K ticket before falling out with the region’s kingpin and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka failed to retain his seat after losing to competitor Caleb Mule of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

The longest serving woman MP in the country Naomi Shaban was another victim after she lost against Wiper Party’s Bwire Akano who won the seat for the Taita Taveta parliamentary position.

Others are Siaya Governor-Elect and former leader of minority in the Senate James Orengo who was first sent to Parliament in a by-election in 1980.

Although Orengo has had his time disrupted by election losses, former Vihiga senator George Khaniri has served uninterrupted terms since he was first elected in 1996 at the age of 24.

Khaniri who lost Vihiga gubernatorial race to the incumbent Wilbur Ottichilo was first elected to represent Hamisi constituency in a by-election following the demise of his father, Nechodemus Khaniri.

