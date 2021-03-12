The KFCB boss reiterates the board’s actions on Twitter after Eric Omondi arrest

Dr Ezekiel Mutua has made the stand of the Kenya Film and Classification Board clear in remarks made on Twitter this morning hours after the arrest of comedian Eric Omondi.

The “Wife Material” showrunner was arrested yesterday for “violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorised films dubbed “Wife Material”” according to the statement released by KFCB.

The move was met with mixed reactions as some Kenyans argued that it would set a dangerous precedent for content creators going forward. In a bid to clarify Omondi’s arrest the KFCB boss tweeted, “The war is not against artistes or the youth. It’s against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!”

Before Eric was arrested, a video surfaced online of several “Wife Material” cast members fighting in a Nairobi club. The cast for the show’s second season was unveiled on Tuesday this week.

“Wife Material” is a scripted YouTube show produced by Eric Omondi’s production studio Big Tyme Entertainment. This season’s cast included women from Uganda and Tanzania.

