Nairobi Design week showcases how to use creativity to solve problems.

Nairobi Design Week is a platform and annual design festival that gives the public access to the services, skills and knowledge of the creative sector. The whole week, collaborative projects that center around communities are showcased. Design methodologies that prove the value of creativity to problem solving across any industries are highlighted. Every year, a theme is chosen, this year’s being; All about the creatives.

This year’s Nairobi Design Week is running from 3rd to 10th April with an exciting itinerary. You get to interact with over 30 creatives via YouTube chat, the DoingZero project will be launched and you get to watch ‘What Design Can Do’ videos. Enjoy music by Phinoshey, Bakhita, Clef and Bandana.

All sessions for the week will stream live on Nairobi Design Week’s YouTube and Instagram channels. For the full week’ schedule, go here.

Nairobi design Week is also responsible for Eat Design Repeat (chats with creatives), and Afrika Design (podcasts and livestreams).

