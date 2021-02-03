This year’s SOYA Awards to consist six categories

This year’s Sports Personality of the year awards, SOYA, will consist of six award categories only unlike in previous editions which involved 18categories.

This year’s fete which is expected to be attended by 250 athletes will be held on February 20th at Lake Naivasha Resort, Nakuru County.

The six categories that will be contested include: outstanding sportsman and woman, resilience category, Hall of fame, Community Hero and Innovation category.

Awards coordinator John Kaplich revealed to KBC Digital Sports that due to prevailing conditions brought about by the global outbreak of covid19 pandemic this year’s event will seek to celebrate sportsmen and women as well as organize a symposium for the athletes.

‘’This year’s award will involve a symposium for athletes whereby the athletes will be taken through topics such as sports and gender, Doping, sports fame and failure, sports and media branding’’,Kaplich said.

Kaplich revealed the ceremony is expected to cost Ksh.8 million.

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri were awarded the sports personality of the year awards held in January 2020 in Mombasa.

The awards founded in 2003 by former athlete and current national Olympic committee of Kenya chairman Paul Tergat fetes outstanding sportsmen and women in a calendar year.