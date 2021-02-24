Thomas Koyier to chair panel for appointment of TSC Chairperson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Chairperson and members of the Selection Panel for the selection of nominees for appointment as the Chairperson and one member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In a Gazette Notice, Thomas Koyier will be the chairperson.

The other members are Dr. Mary Gaturu, Charles Mutinda, Njoki Kahiga, Margaret Lilan Geno, Richard Kibagendi, Dr. Hellen Hazel Misenda, Eva Naputuni Nyoike and Prof. Stanley Waudo.

Former TSC Chairperson Dr. Lydia Nzomo officially retired last year in November after taking oath of office in 2014.

She was the first person to chair the TSC after it was made a constitutional commission.