Thomas Sankara murder trial halted because of coup

ByBBC

A court in Burkina Faso has suspended the trial of the alleged killers of the revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, who was assassinated in 1987.

Mr Sankara’s family asked for the suspension following last week’s coup.

They said they wanted it to resume once constitutional order had been restored.

The African Union on Monday suspended Burkina Faso, three days after it was suspended by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas.

A joint United Nations-Ecowas delegation is in Ouagadougou for talks with the new military leaders.

posted by Eric Biegon
  

Latest posts

Woman convicted of gang rape lie wins appeal

Eric Biegon

Tanzanian jihadist killed in Mozambique – police

Eric Biegon

China ushers in Year of the Tiger with strength, vigor

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More