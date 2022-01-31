Thomas Sankara murder trial halted because of coup

A court in Burkina Faso has suspended the trial of the alleged killers of the revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, who was assassinated in 1987.

Mr Sankara’s family asked for the suspension following last week’s coup.

They said they wanted it to resume once constitutional order had been restored.

The African Union on Monday suspended Burkina Faso, three days after it was suspended by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas.

A joint United Nations-Ecowas delegation is in Ouagadougou for talks with the new military leaders.