Thousands rendered homeless after River Tana bursts its banks

More than 7000 residents of Kipini West in Tana Delta Sub-County have been rendered homeless after their houses were marooned by floodwaters which have continued causing havoc in Tana River County.

Areas worst affected include Mwanja, Odhole, Samicha, Kikomo and Handaraku which are completely marooned and not accessible by road.

At least 4000 residents in the Tana Delta managed to relocate to Marafa area and have nowhere to stay as the remaining 3000 are forced to stay within the flooded village putting them at a high risk of contaminating water-borne diseases.

families say they are yet to receive any support from either the national or the county government despite area governor Dhadho Godhana and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa touring the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to area member of County Assembly Musa Wario residents are forced to share the few available amenities which makes it difficult to observe the social distance.

They are now calling on well-wishers to move with speed and offer humanitarian support to the families who are in dire need of food and nonfood items, together with medical support.

Elsewhere residents of Baringo County have been urged to protect water towers for the current and future generations.

Speaking while launching Kipkichor Water Project in Tenges Ward, Area Member of County Assembly Silas Tochim said that the rate at which locals are encroaching forests is alarming saying it was a recipe to the landslides which affected the region some weeks ago.

Geoffrey Kimosop, a resident said the project will help the locals who have been suffering to get clean water for decades now.