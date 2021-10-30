Thousands to benefit from water scheme repair agreement in Turkana

Turkana County, Oxfam and Epicenter Africa have reached an agreement to keep sixty rural water schemes functional, through timely undertaking of preventive and curative repair works for the next 15 months.

The agreement was signed in Lodwar on Friday by Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro, Mary Njue from Epicenter Afric) and Irene Gai from Oxfam International in the presence of County Solicitor, Ruth Emanikor.

Lotethiro, who is also the Acting County Executive (CEC) member for Water Services, Environment and Mineral Resources, said the agreement would ensure quick return to functionality after borehole breakdown, by reducing the turnaround time for repairs for the thousands who depend on the infrastructures for water access.

He said the agreement had fulfilled section 94 (2) and (3) of the Water Act 2016, which requires the County Government to ensure Rural Water Schemes that are not commercially viable, still get access to water services just like the urban Schemes.

Lotethiro advised Epicenter Africa to make use of the local Water Management Committees of the respective Schemes, in order to succeed in their endeavours.

“I am aware that the sixty schemes covered by the agreement are spread across five (5) Sub-counties of Loima, Turkana Central, Turkana West, Turkana South and Turkana North as a pilot Phase from which data will be generated to inform future scale-up to all rural Schemes across the County,” Lotethiro said.

Irene Gai, the WASH Strategist for Oxfam in Kenya, underscored the organizations’ long term commitment in supporting the County Government to set up sustainable models for engagement of professional and experienced private sector in managing rural water schemes.

Gai added that the involvement of a private operator as part of the pact for the undertaking of O&M services is part of the accepted reforms in the water sector that has been embraced by Oxfam International and partly funded by Partnership for Green Growth (P4G) initiative and jointly implemented by Oxfam International, Grundfos Limited and Lefil consulting.

The Oxfam WASH strategist said that the model proposed by the pact had the potential to safeguard the rural water schemes from shocks arising from drought and other emergencies.

Epicenter Africa CEO Mary Njue said that the organization had operated in the water sector, particularly in ASAL areas of Kenya, including Turkana over the last ten years and promised to leverage on that experience to successfully deliver the project.