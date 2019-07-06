Thousands of Kenyans turned out to bask in the sun, make merry and enjoy WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally action in Gilgil area Saturday.

It was the perfect family outing with parents being forced to bring their children to rally bases.

“I travelled all the way from Eldoret to show my son the thrill which was part of our upbringing,” said architect Solomon “Shube” Mwangi, as he chewed meat while his son, Mwaniki 7 enjoyed ice cream.

“On Sunday we shall be in Kedong to see how top drivers are able to navigate those tight sections.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Joseph who identified himself by his first name only said he used to enjoy the Safari Rally once in a year Easter fiesta unlike the youth of today who are spoilt for action.

But the pride of place goes to Uganda fans that are engulfed in a rugby kind of spell. Inertia Rally Team fan club said they could not understand why Kenyans were not cheering their own.

Dressed in fancy attire and blowing vuvuzelas, the Ugandans have been noisy and entertaining, clearly attracting attention from fellow fans between rally action. Next year they will bring their rally idol Didas Masiko.

The Kakuru team also from Uganda drove all the way from Kampala for the weekend action.

Mburu drove all the way from Naivasha after watching the Kasarani Super Special Stage on television.

“We have missed this thing and if we return to the championship, then it will be very good for the country.