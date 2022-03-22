Threats to groundwater focus of this year’s World Water Day

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year.

It is an annual United Nations Observance, started in 1993, that celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2 billion people currently living without access to safe water.

A core focus of World Water Day is to inspire action towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

This year’s World Water Day theme is ‘Groundwater- making the invisible visible’

Click here to read–> World Water Day 2022 factsheet

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), groundwater provides half of all water used by households worldwide, a quarter of all the water drawn for irrigated agriculture, and one third of the water supply required for industry.

” The launch of the UN World Water Development report sounds the alarm on the many current and impending threats to groundwater, exacerbated by climate change and ever-growing demand — and therefore to the health and wellbeing of billions of people — and challenges to its safe use,” said WHO.

” But there are also solutions to these threats that deliver outsized health benefits. It’s time for the world to make good its commitment to fulfill the 2030 sustainable development goal of ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene,” added WHO.

The report gives insight on main trends concerning the state, use and management of freshwater and sanitation, based on work done by the Members and Partners of UN-Water.

Launched in conjunction with World Water Day, the report provides decision-makers with knowledge and tools to formulate and implement sustainable water policies.

It also offers best practices and in-depth analyses to stimulate ideas and actions for better stewardship in the water sector and beyond.

Currently, 2.2 billion people have limited access to safe drinking water, and by 2025, half of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas.

As climate change (and its hydrological impacts) makes itself increasingly known and as population growth and increased industrialization magnify existing threats to aquifers and watersheds, it’s increasingly important to highlight the link between groundwater and health – and to take steps to protect them both.

Source WHO