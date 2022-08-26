Three appeal decision on Supreme Court powers to tally votes, announce winner

Three petitioners rushed to the Court of Appeal Friday protesting the High Court’s refusal to make a determination on whether the Supreme Court has jurisdiction to declare a person as a validly elected president of the republic of Kenya upon a recount of ballots cast or at all.

In her ruling Wednesday this week, Justice Hedwig Ong’undi noted that the High Court’s Constitution and Human Rights Division has no authority to hear the petitions by the three voters.

“I find that under Article 140 (2) of the constitution, the Supreme Court hears the presidential elections and gives a decision. It is not for this court to direct the Supreme Court on what to do or not do,” Ong’undi said while striking out the petitions.

The Appellants, namely; Ashford Koome Mbogo, Michael Ochieng Asola and Eric Githinji expressed their dissatisfaction saying justice Ong’udi erred in fact and in law by striking out the petition without according them a chance to be heard.

“The honourable Judge of the Superior Court erred in law by finding that the High Court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the subject Petition whereas the powers of the said Court in that regard are clearly spelt out under Article 165(3) of the Constitution,” they said

“The honourable Judge of the Superior Court erred in fact and in law by considering and making adverse substantive orders on the Petition whereas what had been placed before her as the vacation duty Judge was a Notice of Motion Application under Certificate of Urgency whereof the Petitioners were seeking that the subject court file be placed before the honourable Chief Justice for directions. The honourable Judge, therefore, acted ultra vires her powers as a duty Judge in the circumstances,” they said in their petition to the court of appeal

They further faulted the High Court for allegedly making extremely drastic orders on a matter of immense public importance without hearing any of the parties even as they accused her of abdicating her judicial mandate as contemplated by the Constitution.

They now want the court of appeal to reinstate their petition and have another judge hear the matter as a matter of urgency.

“Constitutional Petition Number E418 of 2022 and the Notice of Motion Application dated 22.08.2022 be reinstated and remitted to the Superior Court for retrial by another Judge of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division other than the Honourable H.I. Ong’udi J.” they pleaded

