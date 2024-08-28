Three arraigned for Ksh116M fraud scheme targeting Pakistani national

Three suspects, Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim, were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that swindled a Pakistani national out of over Ksh 116 million.

The trio allegedly masterminded a sophisticated scam involving a scrap metal and car battery syndicate, luring the victim to Kenya with the promise of highly lucrative business deals in the industry.

Upon arriving in the country, the victim was instructed by Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim to register a company, a process for which he was asked to pay Ksh 7 million.

The victim handed over the money to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Razak Rehan Shul, who had posed as high-ranking officials—an accountant at the registrar of companies and a personal assistant to the Deputy President, respectively.

The victim was subsequently pressured into making additional payments for various fabricated expenses, including warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, customs duties, and special permits.

By the time the fraud was uncovered, the victim had lost a staggering Ksh 116 million.

Investigators, focusing on financial trails and the authenticity of documents, discovered that the permits issued to the victim were forged and did not originate from any government offices.

This revelation prompted a manhunt for the suspects, who were tracked down through detailed analysis of their geo-locations and movements.

The trio was eventually apprehended and brought before the Milimani Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud.

The court granted each suspect a bond of Ksh 5 million plus one surety.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) emphasized its commitment to handling all criminal cases with integrity and impartiality.

In a statement on X, the DCI urged any individuals who may have fallen victim to this scheme, or any other similar fraudulent activities, to report to the DCI Headquarters, their nearest police station, or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

Reports can also be made anonymously by calling 0800 722 203.