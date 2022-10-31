Three arraigned in court over KCSE exam leakage scam

Detectives in Nakuru have arrested three University students in connection with a KCSE examinations leakage scam.

This is after detectives attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) launched investigations into the scam last week identified and arrested the mastermind of the syndicate Kelvin Anunda Mogaka, alias Prof Lenchodas, a fourth year Bachelor of science in Education Mathematics and Physics.

In a detailed statement, the Nakuru based detectives said Kelvin Anunda Mogaka had created two Telegram groups with over 13,000 followers, where he is believed to have obtained millions of shillings from parents, who parted with between Ksh 5,000 to Ksh 20,000 to help their children steal the examination.

During the raid, dozens of SIM cards and identity cards that the suspect had used to open fraudulent MPESA and bank accounts where the received money would be deposited.

“In one such account at Equity bank Kisii branch belonging to his brother who is a teacher in Mogongo Girls Secondary School, about Ksh 2 Million was flagged by the detectives who also discovered that the suspect also operated a similar account at the Kisii KCB branch,” the statement read.

The Telegram groups contained instructions on how the payments would be made with members being cautioned to strictly follow the procedure to save time.

The suspect led the detectives to two other accomplices Francis Manyara Ogata alias prof Ranchodas and Bravin Ombongi both fourth year students at Egerton University pursuing BA in Education, Maths and Geography options.

Detectives recovered six mobile phones, eight identity cards and ATM cards all linked to the fraudulent telegram and bank accounts.

The suspects were this morning arraigned at Milimani law courts and released on a Ksh 1 million bond or 500,000 Kshs with surety of the same amount.

“The Ministry of Education and KNEC officials have put up elaborate mechanisms aimed at upholding the integrity of administering the forthcoming KCPE and KCSE examinations, to avoid cases of irregularities as reported in the last national examination conducted earlier in the year,” the DCI said.