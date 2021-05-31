Three arrested as police foil attack on motorists

Three suspects armed with machetes were arrested as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the southern bypass.

Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri aged 25, were arrested Sunday following a well-executed operation, mounted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers based in Langata.

A third suspect aged 15, was also arrested as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest, in a bid to evade arrest.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals as their getaway means were also impounded.

Their arrest follows a spate of attacks that have been staged against motorists, along the busy highway.

Last week, six other suspects were flushed out of the forest in a similar operation, after they attacked a motorist and his 3-year-old son.

The suspects will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of preparing to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.