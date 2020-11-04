Three arrested as detectives bust online car dealers syndicate 

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding three suspects in connection with a multi-million fraudulent online car dealers syndicate that purports to operate in Mombasa.

The three, Moses Owino Angelo who is a lawyer, George Tsuma and Charles Kipsang were arrested in Mombasa on Tuesday night.

Investigations have since established that Charles Kipsang is the kingpin of the racket.

Through the DCI Twitter handle, detectives say the syndicate was busted after one buyer sought the help of police.

The victim was allegedly led to a car yard on Nairobi’s Ngong road to view a Toyota Probox and after making the full payment was abducted and dumped in the city centre.

Another buyer is said to have paid a deposit through Mpesa for a Land Rover after which his car was never delivered.

Detectives investigating the syndicate are appealing to members of the public who may have fallen victim of the scam to report to DCI Kasarani offices for further police action.

 

