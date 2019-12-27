Three arrested as Flying Squad police recover stolen vehicles

The Flying Squad detectives have arrested three individuals believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to DCI tweets, the three suspects 20 years old Nicholas Opiyo, a resident of Kariobangi North, 28 years old Kelvin Oduor Demba from Baba Dogo and 36 years old Patrick Mburugu from Meru County but a resident of Ngara-Nairobi were trailed to Meru where a Toyota Fielder, registration number KCH 301R was recovered.

In a similar operation in Nairobi County, the DCI detectives intercepted two Toyota Hilux motor vehicles with double registration number KCE 600P and detained them pending further investigation.

Tell Us What You Think