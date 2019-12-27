Three arrested as Flying Squad police recover stolen vehicles

Written By: Claire Wanja
18

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Flying Squad detectives have arrested three individuals believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles following a tip-off from members of the public.

Also Read  Narok Governor Tunai reshuffles his executive team

According to DCI tweets, the three suspects 20 years old Nicholas Opiyo, a resident of Kariobangi North, 28 years old Kelvin Oduor Demba from Baba Dogo and 36 years old Patrick Mburugu from Meru County but a resident of Ngara-Nairobi were trailed to Meru where a Toyota Fielder, registration number KCH 301R was recovered.

Also Read  Several homes marooned by flood waters in Kisumu County

In a similar operation in Nairobi County, the DCI detectives intercepted two Toyota Hilux motor vehicles with double registration number KCE 600P and detained them pending further investigation.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR