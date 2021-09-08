Three arrested as KRA intercepts 112 million hides at Mombasa Port

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have arrested three people and seized 43 containers of hides and skins at the Port of Mombasa.

The multi-agency team while undertaking a verification exercise of the consignment at the port were shocked to find the containers were loaded with hides and skins which had been declared as mats in customs entries and destined for the United States and Europe.

KRA officials says the hides and skins were sourced locally and were declared as mats in order to avoid suspicion that they were involved in the illegal exportation of the products.

Investigations by the KRA Investigations and Enforcement Department, established that the cargo which was to be shipped by two Vessels MV Bomar Fulgent MV Cosco Yinkopu were destined to Nigeria instead of the US and Europe as it had been purported in shipping documents.

KRA Southern Region Coordinator Joseph Tonui said the Government would have lost approximately Kshs 75 million in revenue should the exporters have managed to sneak the consignment out of the port for exportation.

Tonui said traders had misdeclared the cargo to avoid the payment of the 80% duty associated with exportation of hides and skins.

He added that the Authority together with the multi-agency team at the Port have scaled up surveillance and enforcement measures to ensure the Port is not used as a conduit to illegal Business.