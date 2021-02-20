Three arrested in connection with Egerton University student murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has arrested three suspects in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old Egerton university student, Eunice Muthoni Njeri, whose body was discovered dumped in River Subuku on December 7, 2020.

The three Diana Njeri Muthiomi, Tamar Wambora Njeru and Eric Maingi Mutuma have since been placed in custody, in connection with the murder.

According to investigations, Njeri’s murder was planned and executed by her two close friends Tamar and Diana after one of them suspected that she was engaged in a love affair with her husband Eric Maingi Mutuma.

Investigations further reveal that a day before Njeri was killed, Diana and Tamar had left for a funeral in Nakuru leaving behind the deceased with Diana’s husband

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It is after they returned late at night that they suspected a brewing love affair between the two. A confrontation & bitter exchange of words then ensued.

The following day, the deceased was called by Diana & Tamar, to ostensibly settle the matter, never to be seen alive again.

An autopsy report conducted by Dr Wangari Wambugu at the Egerton University Funeral home on December 10, 2020, reveals that Njeri was first strangled before her killers dumped her body in the river.

Forensic analysis by the DCI Homicide branch, placed Diana Njeri Muthiomi at the scene confirming that in the wee hours of December 7, 2020, Diana was at the exact spot where the deceased’s body was found

Diana and Eric will also face electronic fraud charges, after 722 Simcards and 7 mobile phones were found in their house.

The three will be arraigned at the Nakuru Law courts on Monday, to answer to their crimes.

Meanwhile, Homicide Detectives have cast their net wider, in search of accomplices who helped in the dumping of the deceased’s body