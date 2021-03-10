Three arrested in Ruai as crackdown on illicit brews intensify

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/ Victor Mogoa

Police in the City’s Kayole area are holding three persons in connection with the manufacture and sale of illicit brews as the crackdown on the illegal trade intensify.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The three, who police describe as notorious chang’aa brewers, were nabbed in Mwengenye area of Ruai following a police raid coordinated by Njiru sub-county deputy county commissioner James Chacha and sub-county police commander Paul Wambogo.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act seeks to stop the manufacture of illicit brews.

According to police, the brewers were using contaminated water from the nearby Ruai river presenting a health risk to the consumers.At least four thousand litres of kangara and 6 thousand litres of chang’aa were recovered during the operation.

The brewers are said to have used dirty sewer water containing chemicals discharged from Nairobi industries.

The two administrators promised to sustain the onslaught against illegal brewers until the illicit trade is dealt a decisive blow.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
The three suspects will be arraigned at the Makadara law courts

They urged young people to engage in meaningful business and jobs including the Kazi Kwa Vijana programme instead of engaging in illegal ventures.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR