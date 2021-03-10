Three arrested in Ruai as crackdown on illicit brews intensify

Police in the City’s Kayole area are holding three persons in connection with the manufacture and sale of illicit brews as the crackdown on the illegal trade intensify.

The three, who police describe as notorious chang’aa brewers, were nabbed in Mwengenye area of Ruai following a police raid coordinated by Njiru sub-county deputy county commissioner James Chacha and sub-county police commander Paul Wambogo.

According to police, the brewers were using contaminated water from the nearby Ruai river presenting a health risk to the consumers.At least four thousand litres of kangara and 6 thousand litres of chang’aa were recovered during the operation.

The two administrators promised to sustain the onslaught against illegal brewers until the illicit trade is dealt a decisive blow.

They urged young people to engage in meaningful business and jobs including the Kazi Kwa Vijana programme instead of engaging in illegal ventures.