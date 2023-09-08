Three arrested in Vihiga shopkeeper murder incident

Three suspects have been arrested following the gruesome murder of a businessman who was killed in cold blood as he closed his business on July 3, in Ebuyalu village, Vihiga County.

Ibrahim Ondeko, 27, who was in the company of his wife, had just closed his shop at around 10pm, when the thugs struck and descended on them with machetes without warning, killing the man on the spot.

According to the deceased’s wife who was lucky to escape alive but with a life threatening injury on her left hand that was almost chopped off, it was raining heavily when the thugs who were about five and had covered their faces with balaclavas accosted them.

“We had just closed our shop and were headed home when the men who had their faces covered attacked us. One of them came after me with a machete and as I shielded myself, he struck my left arm almost dismembering it,” said the 23-year-old woman.

The woman who escaped into the rain screaming met police officers on patrol who rushed to the scene but unluckily, found the robbers missing and the deceased’s lifeless body sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood.

Investigations into the macabre killing of the businessman began prompting the deployment of sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, who immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects.

After conducting a comprehensive analysis of the scene and interviewing of witnesses, the officers rounded up three suspects, Ibra Amos 23, Dickson Munala 28 and Sypros Omondi, who were arrested within Yala Township in Siaya County Thursday.

The three who were found with some of the deceased’s personal effects will be charged with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.