Three arrested over election malpractices as polls close in Juja

Three people have been arrested by police over election malpractices in the just concluded Juja by-elections.

The three were arrested Tuesday over voter bribery and impersonation of election observers.

Confirming the arrests, Kiambu County Police Commander Ali Nuno said that the offences include votee bribery and impersonating election observers by presenting false credentials to election officials.

Mr Nuno said the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are complete.

This comes after Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba condemned voter bribery claims and malpractices after accompanying Jubilee’s candidate to cast her vote.

According to Wamuchomba, one suspect had already been apprehended by authorities.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is already underway in a by-election that witnessed low voter turn-out.

At Kuraihia Primary polling station in Juja, there were no queues by the time the voting period ended.

Four polling stations delayed to commence activities with the Returning Officer Justus Mbithi saying that polling stations that opened late will be allowed to stay open longer.